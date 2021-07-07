Ivanhoe Cambridge to invest $100 m in Genome Valley

An arm of Canadian Pension Fund CDPQ, its leadership met IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, senior officials

Ivanhoe Cambridge, a real estate subsidiary of one of Canada’s leading institutional fund managers CDPQ, has made a foray into Hyderabad’s Genome Valley and committed to invest $100 million to develop about one million square feet of labspace in the life sciences cluster.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office said this in a statement after senior executives of Ivanhoe Cambridge and asset and wealth management firm Lighthouse Canton met the Minister and senior officials, including Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, virtually on Wednesday.

Ivanhoe Cambridge and Lighthouse Canton aspire to contribute to the growth of the research and development sector in Hyderabad by investing about $100 million for developing one million sq ft of laboratory space “thereby creating more R&D and allied life sciences infrastructure over a period of time,” the release said.

Mr. Rajan said the one million sq ft development will be in addition to a portfolio being acquired by Ivanhoe Cambridge in Genome Valley. The firm had on July 6 announced it is acquiring a portfolio comprising 0.85 million sq ft life science research and development office-labs in MN Park, Genome Valley, alongside Lighthouse Canton, which is the existing asset manager.

The proposed development, expected to be completed in 18 months, would come up in MN Park. While the Minister tweeted that an investment of this nature reinforces the leadership position of Hyderabad in the life sciences sector, Mr. Ranjan said it is important because CDPQ, the parent entity of Ivanhoe Cambridge, is a Canadian Pension Fund.

“We have been trying to impress overseas pension funds like Norwegian Pension Fund [as well as] those in other countries, including Canada [to invest]. We are hoping they would look at other potential investment projects in Telangana [too],” the senior official said, adding Hyderabad Metro Rail was the only project thus far in the State to receive Canadian pension fund investment.

Ivanhoe’s investment in MN Park is in line with its strategy of focusing on sectors that foster innovation and long-term growth fundamentals. It is one of the first such transactions by a pension fund in life sciences real estate segment in South Asia, the release said. Genome Valley is India’s first and largest cluster for life science R&D and clean manufacturing cluster housing more than 200 life sciences companies.

“This new investment in MN Park allows us to reinforce our conviction in life science real estate, a key focus area of our diversification strategy into high growth, innovation-focused sectors,” said Chanakya Chakravarti, Managing Director, India, at Ivanhoe Cambridge. The firm said MN Park is India’s largest privately owned portfolio of leased life sciences R&D office labs and occupied by 20 global and domestic pharma and bio-tech companies, vaccine manufacturers and contract research organisations.

It will receive investment from Ivanhoe Cambridge and Lighthouse Canton in an 80:20 ratio respectively. The initial focus will be on consolidating the portfolio with select value accretive acquisitions in relevant life science R&D clusters in India. The transaction also includes completion of development on identified land options within the portfolio to cater to tenant expansion requirements.