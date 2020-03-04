It’s not easy path for successful women: Governor

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has congratulated all the women who made a mark in different fields as it is not an easy path and their accomplishments were result of commitment and dedication in their chosen area of work.

Enthusing and inspiring the huge crowd of women from different fields- judicial officers, doctors, lawyers, teachers, people’s representatives, civil servants, social workers, sports and media personalities- invited to attend the International Women’s Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan lawns here on Wednesday, Governor said she was enjoying the day ‘as one among you’.

She said women who come out would have to fulfil many responsibilities first at home and face challenges unlike men. “Thus, I believe one successful woman is equal to 1,000 successful men. I am a Governor today but it is not an easy path i walked. Yet with commitment, women can achieve any thing they aspire for” she said.

Referring to the theme of the celebration, “Empower women, Empower Nation’ she said women achievers need not be extraordinary women but ordinary women doing their work in an extraordinary way.

Wishing women a happy and healthy International Women’s Day, she as a doctor and gynaecologist urged all women to take care of their health first, go for periodical health check-up and cancer screening and practice Yoga, to be fit. Her advice to women was not to compromise their happiness and enjoy every second their family and work. Stress could be avoided with planning the day ahead, she said.

She earlier gave away awards to 21 persons who excelled in various fields including social service, sports persons, folk artists, women farmers, ordinary rural women who became Youtube sensations, Yoga, literature. Most of them hailed from humble backgrounds and made their mark through their zeal and passion and compassion for others.

Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, MLA and Government Whip G.Sunitha and MLA from AP Roja were the guests of honour.

A captivating cultural programme of classical and folk dances was presented by renowned artists as part of the celebrations.