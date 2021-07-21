It’s Menaka after Renuka’s demise at Bonalu procession

Hyderabad

A new elephant will lead the procession in the city this year

After a year’s break, a new elephant will lead the Bonalu procession in the city to be celebrated over the next few days. The elephant Menaka from Raichur will lead the Bonalu celebrations at the Akkanna Madanna Temple, but the event is likely to be a tame affair due to COVID-19 protocol.

“The committee has decided to follow COVID-19 protocol and darshan will be with social distancing and only masked devotees will be allowed darshan,” said G. Niranjan of Akkanna Madanna Temple Bonalu Celebrations Committee.

On July 13, the Endowments Department secured a No Objection Certificate from the Chief Conservator of Forests to bring the elephant from Veerabhadra Shiva Math in Matamari-Gabbar near Raichur in Karnataka to Hyderabad. The elephant will be used for all the three Bonalu processions at the Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad, the Nalla Pochamma Temple in Karwan, and the Akkanna Madanna Temple in Hari Bowli.

According to the organisers, they are doing away with special attractions like folk dances, flame throwers and group performances. “It will be a simple procession with Matha Ghatam on elephant with a horse rider carrying a flag,” said Mr. Niranjan.

Organising an elephant to lead the Bonalu procession has become an issue after the High Court prohibited the use of the zoo pachyderm for the festival in 2019. For a number of years elephants from Nehru zoo named Rani and Rajini led the procession. In June this year, the 83-year-old elephant Rani passed away due to age-related ailments.