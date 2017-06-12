It’s high time power supply in Adilabad was streamlined

Though the State Government boasts of availability of sufficient electricity for all sectors, it does not seem to be worried about the poor means of its supply. In areas like Adilabad Circle of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited which encompasses the districts of Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal, power disruptions are a norm thanks to the poor means of supply.

Dislocation in the supply system for long hours starts in the last week of May and continues through June and is characterised by high speed winds. These winds cause fall of trees on cement electricity poles, a majority of which are not firmly rooted in the ground thereby uprooting them.

So weak are the poles rooted in the soil that a single tree which fell in Laxmipur of Jainad mandal of Adilabad district flattened 28 poles or nearly 2 km of supply line. Similarly, a tree which fell on the supply line on NH 44 near Pusai in the same mandal felled 16 poles at one go.

“The windy atmosphere on May 27 and 28 and June 4 caused uprooting of nearly 1,900 poles across the Circle which resulted in power cuts,” revealed a NPDCL official.

“Other technical problems also arose which prolonged the supply disruption mainly in Adilabad town and surrounding mandals,” he added.

The length of power lines in Adilabad Circle is a whopping 41,000 km which also indicates the extent of vulnerability and the enormity of risk of power supply dislocations. The poles which supply power to LT consumers are light weight at 140 kg and often fail in withstanding the speed of winds blowing in these parts during the pre and early monsoon period.

According to experts, the 140 kg poles need to be replaced with 200 kg ones on the lines of the existing supply lines in Coastal Andhra. “Such poles can withstand high speed winds,” one official opined.

In towns, the cement poles need to be replaced with towers, like what was done in Karimnagar, which are designed to overcome threats from nature despite the expenditure. While a km of supply line consisting of 16 to 20 cement poles costs between ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh, the ten towers which are needed for rigging lines on a similar length can cost about ₹80 lakh.