It’s advantage TRS in Mayor, Deputy Mayor election

Ex-officio members of GHMC Council hold the key

Role of ex-officio members in the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the GHMC Council post elections assumes importance, as indications are aplenty for increased diversity in the council.

In the existing council, TRS has unequivocal majority, with 99 of the total 150 elected corporators in its kitty. MIM has 44, leaving single digit seats for other parties. Ruling party has highest number of ex-officio members too, which facilitated election of both Mayor and Deputy Mayor from its ranks.

With uncertainty defining the poll predictions this time, the number and role of ex-officio members vis-a-vis the volume of majority to be secured by each party could be the determining factors in the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Calculations

In simple terms, for securing both the posts, any opposition party must be able to pull off a TRS during 2016 elections, by securing over 90 seats, while TRS needs mere 67 elected members for the same.

It could count on MIM too based on the post poll situation, which may become the king-maker with better bargaining power.

According to sources from GHMC, the council has 52 ex-officio members as on Friday, of whom seven will not be eligible for voting in Mayor’s election because they had already exercised the right in other corporations as co-option members.

Of the remaining 45 members, TRS has 31 and MIM, 10, BJP has three ex-officio members and Congress - one. Together with 150 elected members, the strength would be 195, and for a simple majority, any single party or alliance would need 98 votes.

Hence, for TRS to bid for Mayor’s position, the party will need merely 67 seats from this elections, either solely or with support from other parties.

BJP on the other hand, will need to secure 95 seats in the elections for the same. Congress will need 98 seats.

MIM which is contesting in only 51 divisions, cannot bid independently for either Mayor or Deputy Mayor positions. The party, however, could become the wire puller based on the post poll scenario.

Ex-officio members of GHMC Council include elected members of Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha from the constituencies within the GHMC limits (even when part of the constituency falls within), and members of Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha who are registered as ordinary voters within GHMC.

Of the 25 existing MLAs, 17 are from TRS, seven are from MIM and one is from BJP. MLCs are 20 in total, including the three recently nominated by the Governor, of whom 17 have their loyalties with the ruling party. Two are from MIM and one from BJP.

It is learnt from TRS party sources that the recently nominated three MLCs have applied for inclusion in the electoral rolls within the city.

Of the five Lok Sabha members, two are from TRS, while Congress, BJP and MIM have one each. Two Rajya Sabha members, D. Srinivas and K. Keshava Rao, too are from TRS, though the participation of former is doubtful, sources said.