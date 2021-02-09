Hyderabad

It’s a jungle cat at RGIA

The Forest Department has confirmed the identity of the feline that was caught on camera a few weeks ago in the international airport premises at Shamshabad as jungle cat.

A statement from the department on Monday has put to rest the apprehensions about movement of a leopard inside the airport campus, after the video clip from a CC camera started doing rounds.

In this context, the Forest Department staff installed camera traps in the area to capture the images of the animals roaming the premises.

While no traces of leopard have been found, the cameras on Monday yielded clear images of a well-built and healthy jungle cat, the statement said.

