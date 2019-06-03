Itikaaf - moments of contemplation

With Ramzan having entered its last daha (10 days) and Eid-ul-Fitr drawing closer, mosques in the city have thrown their doors open for those who wish to sit for itikaaf – a practice in which the Muslim young and old are engaged in prayer and contemplation and to have a renewed relationship with God.

Those in the know said mosques make special arrangements to accommodate those who sit in itikaaf. All that is expected is that they behave in a responsible fashion. “One is expected to live, eat and sleep in the mosque, and have very little connection with the outside world. The time spent in the mosque should largely be in silence, in worship and prayer. Those sitting in itikaaf are called moutakifeen,” said S.M. Zaheer, a techie who has been in itikaaf several times.

Miqdad Abdul Wasay, a 15 year old, was aware that the practice is not reserved for those older than him. So, soon after passing the class X examination this year, he decided to sit in itikaaf. “I have been meaning to this since it gives us a chance to examine our lives, and brings us closer to God. I have been in the masjid ever since the last daha began. I will go home on Eid eve,” he says.

In fact, Wasay is not alone. His peer group comprising Mohammad Arsalan, Mohd Abdul Muqeet, Sameer, Shoeb and Anas Ahmed too has joined him at the Masjid-e-Abu Bakr near Toli Chowki. Similarly, the Mahmood Habib Masjid and Islamic Centre at Banjara Hills is hosting moutakifeen. But perhaps the largest number of those who sit in itikaaf on the other side of the Musi is seen at the Azizia Masjid at Mehdipatnam.

“One gets to see a large number of people at Azizia Masjid. There are people from all walks of life – students and even foreign students who sit for itikaaf. They are accommodated on the upper floors,” said Mohammed Riyaz, a mosque regular. While students form a chunk of those sitting itikaaf, professionals are not far behind. Mohammed Riyaz, employed at a prominent ITeS firm in Hi-tec City, has taken leave so as to live in the mosque for three days.