ITDA moots five check dams in Aswaraopet

Proposals meant to improve the lot of Konda Reddis

The Bhadrachalam-based Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has proposed a string of development initiatives, including construction of five check dams across various streams in areas predominantly inhabited by Konda Reddi tribal people in Aswaraopet mandal to improve their livelihoods.

The ITDA’s proposals are aimed at improving the living conditions of Adivasis by providing them dwellings, improved road connectivity and opportunities to harness the forest streams and other water bodies to augment their agricultural production and income.

The population of Konda Reddi tribal people dwindled in the district following the transfer of seven Agency mandals from the erstwhile Khammam district to Andhra Pradesh as per the the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in 2014.

Konda Reddi people, numbering a little over 1,300, are living in about seven tribal villages — six in Aswaraopet and one in Dammapeta mandal.

To improve the living conditions of members of thedr tribal communities, the ITDA has initiated a multi-focal development strategy in remote tribal pockets of Aswaraopet mandal.

The ITDA forwarded proposals for construction of five check dams across several streams in the mandal at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore under the MGNREGS component, ITDA sources said. The proposals envisage improving irrigation facilities and groundwater table.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer P Gowtham, along with officials of the ITDA’s engineering wing, on Wednesday conducted on-the-spot assessment of the feasibility of constructing a check dam at Allivagu in Bandarigumpu Konda Reddi tribal habitation.

Mr Gowtham also reviewed the arrangements for inauguration of 17 two bedroom houses built at a cost of ₹72 lakh at Tirumalakunta village as part of the Tribal Welfare Department’s initiative to provide shelter to the people of the Konda Reddi community.