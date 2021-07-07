ITC initiative to help needy families

ITC Limited has launched ITC CARE Basket, an initiative in partnership/ collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation. It is an ‘essentials’ basket curated to meet monthly requirements of a family.

This initiative is live across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad. Consumers can visit https://www.akshayapatra.org/itc-basket1 or https://www.akshayapatra.org/itc-basket2 and contribute towards a family’s food and essential requirements for a month. The objective is to reach out to more than 10 million digitally connected citizens looking for an avenue to contribute to society, a press release said.