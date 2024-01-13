GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ITC delegation meets Mulugu Collector

January 13, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of ITC Limited met Mulugu Collector Ila Tripathi at the Collectorate in the district headquarters town Mulugu on Friday.

The Collector apprised the ITC delegation of the land-related and other relevant details concerning the Kamalapuram Pulp Mill of Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT) located in Mangapet mandal of Mulugu district, sources said.

The delegation comprised general manager (Finance) Avinash Jauhri and other officials of ITC Limited.

The meeting assumed significance in the backdrop of the recent review meeting conducted by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with the officials concerned in Hyderabad on the status of revival of the ‘sick’ industrial unit — BILT pulp mill.

In the review meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised on the need to expedite the process to ensure revival of the sick industrial unit and assured to extend all possible help in this regard for giving a fillip to economic activity and creating employment opportunities.

(Eom)

