Italian couple adopts orphan boy

December 12, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:15 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A six-year-old orphan boy, who has been staying in the town-based ‘Sishugruha’ for the past couple of months, was adopted by a childless couple from Italy in compliance with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) procedures.

According to a press release, the Italian couple adopted the orphan boy through the legalised adoption process by duly following the CARA norms.

The boy was handed over to the couple under the aegis of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare in the presence of Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy at the conference hall in the Collectorate here on Monday afternoon.

District Welfare Officer M Saraswathi, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Lalitha Devi and others were present.

