It was tough in the beginning but now we are being respected, say transgender doctors

December 05, 2022 12:38 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

When I joined the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) as chief medical officer, I was looked at very differently and many a times also asked if I am a attendant waiting for a patient, but today, when I get down from my cab wearing the apron and stethoscope, ‘good morning doctor’ is what I hear, said Dr Praacchi Rathore, one of the two transgenders who have been recently appointed as medical officers at the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

In the month of November, Dr Praacchi Rathore and Dr Ruth John Paul became the first transgender duo to bag the opportunity in the whole of Telangana.

Dr. Praacchi was born and brought up in Adilabad district. She was interested in fashion designing but ended up pursuing MBBS from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Adilabad. The MBSS journey was initially tough because I was little worried about my identity, but during a freshers day event, I confessed to everybody that I am a transgender. Luckily, most of them favoured me and accepted me as I am. The real journey began after MBBS when I came to Hyderabad. Looking at the atmosphere, I was nervous initially. It became more difficult when I was practising emergency medicine at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. I would work continuously for 24 to 48 hours and still people would talk behind my back about my identity. One day when I confronted them, the hospital authorities asked me to leave immediately. Directly or indirectly, I was informed that my identity will hamper the hospital’s reputation. After that I was rejected for many jobs for a period of 6 months but all thanks to USAID., who introduced me to Mitr Clinic, and I joined there as a medical officer. I worked there for 2 years, and in September this year we applied for the posts at OGH, and in November we got selected,” said Dr Praacchi.

On the other hand, Dr Ruth hails from Khammam and pursued her MBBS from Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences. Dr Ruth had to face similar problems where getting a job was not easy. If somehow they get selected for the job, finding a place to stay was another challenge as nobody was willing to give them a place to stay.

When I moved to Hyderabad initially, I had told my landlord that I am a boy. When they saw my sarees and other clothes, I lied saying I am into fashion designing. Once they got to know about my identity, I had to vacate the place and after that to find a normal place, I had to struggle for 6 to 7 months. From the outside we think that society has changed but from the inside, I can say that it has not changed much. There are people who have congratulated me on my success but there are many people on the internet who make sleazy comments, Dr Praacchi added.