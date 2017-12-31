It was a fortuitous escape for Baqer in U.S., says his family

Fortune favoured Hyderabad-based Mr Sayeed Baqer to survive after being shot at at close range in the United States.

His family in the city recounted the horror the father of five experienced at a downtown gas station last week.

“He saw the masked assailant enter through the emergency exit and attempted to run to his bulletproof cabin. But before he could, he was shot at,” said Mr Muzaffer Hussain, his son, who is an MBA student in Hyderabad.

Mr Sayeed Baqer has been working abroad for over a decade now.

The 55-year-old man was employed at a convenience store attached to a gas station in Dolton, Illinois, where the shooting occurred. Arshad Vhora, the 19-year-old Indian origin man whose family owns the gas station, was killed in the shooting.

“My father is not aware of Arshad’s death. He has not been told lest it should affect his health when he is vulnerable,” said Mr. Hussain.

It was learnt that Mr. Baqer had issued a statement to the Dolton police.

He also told his family about what had transpired before he was fired at.

His family said Mr. Baqer was aware of the threat of robbers in the neighbourhood where he worked, but had not expected to be involved in such an incident.

“He was sorting some stock which was just delivered at the gas station with Arshad, when the assailant fired. Last we heard, the attacker is yet to be caught,” Mr. Hussain said.

Mr. Baqer received three bullet injuries. One bullet remained lodged in his shoulder before it was surgically removed. The bullet that hit his chest went through, leaving an exit wound in his back.

“This bullet hit him just about an inch away from his heart. We are really fortunate for he survived. He is the only earning member of our family.”

The family has appealed to the Indian government to facilitate an urgent trip of the family to the U.S. Mr. Hussain said they had been contacted by the authorities and assistance promised.