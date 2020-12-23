IT sleuths search Yashoda Hospitals

HYDERABAD

23 December 2020 00:05 IST

A team of personnel from the Income Tax department conducted searches at the Yashoda Hospital Group in the city on Tuesday.

Sources said IT team visited the Yashoda Hospital Group’s corporate office in Punjagutta and searched the premises. A separate team of IT officials also conducted searches at Yashoda Hospitals located in Somajiguda, Secunderabad and Malakpet.

According to hospital sources, the searches began in the morning and continued till late in the night. “This is the first time IT officials have visited our hospitals and the corporate office,” the sources said. The hospital also denied reports that searches were conducted at the residences of senior doctors in connection with raids.

It was understood that over two dozen IT sleuths visited each of the three hospitals and the corporate office.

They were learnt to have sought information from the Accounts and Information Technology departments of the hospital.