IT park to be set up in Adilabad: KTR

An IT Park would be set up on five acres of land in Adilabad town in continuation of efforts to develop IT infrastructure and facilitate employment generation in Tier-II cities in the State, said Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao.

Speaking at a meeting held at NTT BDNT Lab in Adilabad on Monday, the minister said IT hubs were already set up in Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Nizamabad as part of the State government’s policy to promote the growth of the IT sector in tier II cities.

Adilabad, once considered as a remote place, emerged on the IT map owing to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, appreciating the management of NTT BDNT for providing employment opportunities to the young techies locally.

Announcing sanction of ₹ 1.50 crore to modernise the building, housing the NTT BDNT Lab, in Adilabad, the minister called upon the entrepreneurs from the old undivided Adilabad district to become active partners in the endeavour of the State government to promote IT sector in Adilabad.

He said the Centre did not respond to a series of representations made by the State government to revive the defunct plant of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) in Adilabad.

The State government addressed letters to the Centre expressing its readiness to extend necessary support for the revival of the CCI’s cement plant in Adilabad, but to no avail, he added.