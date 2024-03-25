IT Minister presents Hyderabad Management Association awards

March 25, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy, was presented with the Hyderabad Management Association’s (HMA) “Manager of the Year 2023-24” Award from the hands of Minister for IT, Industries, Commerce and Legislative Affairs D. Sridhar Babu, at a function held here recently.

The other Awardees by HMA for the current year included former ISB Dean Ajit Rangnekar (Lifetime Achievement Award), MSN Group CMD Dr. MSN Reddy (Entrepreneur of the Year), M/s Cyient Limited (CSR Award) etc.,

HMA president Jaywant Naidu, University of Hyderabad Vice Chancellor B.J. Rao, distinguished scientist and director general, missiles & strategic systems U. Raja Babu and others participated in the function, as per a press release.

