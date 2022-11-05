It is imperative to defeat BJP to save democracy: Tammineni Veerabhadram

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram has said it was imperative to defeat the BJP in every realm to protect democracy from the unprecedented onslaught by the saffron party.

Mr Veerabhadram was in Hanamkonda to inaugurate a district level political training camp for the party cadres in the city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the BJP was conspiring to topple the Telangana government to come to power by hook or crook in the State.

The Munugode byelection was thrusted on the State by the BJP as part of this conspiracy by fielding Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, after getting him resigned from the Congress, as its candidate from Munugode, he alleged, saying the BJP’s conspiracy is bound to foil in Munugode.

The post-poll surveys indicated an imminent victory of the Left parties-backed TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy with a margin of around 15,000 votes in Munugode bypoll, he noted.

CPI (M) district convener B Chakrapani, district committee member S Vasudeva Reddy and others were present.

