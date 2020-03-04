IT industry gears up to tackle COVID-19 scare

Owing to the COVID-19 scare, IT companies in the city are leaving no stone unturned to keep employees and businesses from getting affected.

From releasing frequent travel advisories or restrictions to cascading information on how to keep oneself safe; from preparing contingency plans and embarking on surveys to check work-from-home capabilities in case of an outbreak.

“The survey is to see that in case the problem grows bigger, our staff remains safe and business keeps going. As a part of this, we are checking whether employees who do not have infrastructure and equipment such as laptops, can work from home. We are assessing whether they have strong broadband connections and what can be done if they don’t have laptops,” said Vishal (name changed), a senior executive of a banking conglomerate with a significant presence in the city.

While business in India has largely remained insulated from the coronavirus outbreak in China, IT companies in Hyderabad are bracing for any eventuality, but are mindful of not creating any situation which could lead to panic.

According to Rahul Verma (name changed), a techie working with a global auditing firm in the Hitec City, plans of travel abroad, including for those wishing to work on-site, now require ‘additional approvals’ in the wake of a larger number of coronavirus cases being reported. “We received an email which has barred travel to Macau, Iran and South Korea. Of course, China and Hong Kong are off limits since January,” he said.

Mr Verma added that the emails sent to employees direct those who have even passed through these countries for professional or personal reasons, to work from home for a fortnight and keep an eye on their health. Employees have been instructed to defer all non-client travel as well.

A computer hardware giant too has put in place similar guidelines and restrictions. M.A. Rasheed, a senior manager who handles sales, said, “Any official travel has to be approved by senior management such as vice- presidents. That too, it should be extremely critical work.”