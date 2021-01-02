IT Hub-Khammam rolls out first mobile app

Marking a significant step towards promotion of technology innovation, the IT Hub Khammam has rolled out an eponymous mobile app to serve as a multi-purpose platform for creating a pool of skilled manpower and help youngsters explore employment as well as entrepreneurial opportunities.
It is the first app to come out of the recently inaugurated IT Hub and was launched by Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar here on Thursday. Its launch coincided with New Year’s Eve ushering in new hopes among youngsters to equip themselves with the requisite skill sets and pursue careers in IT and other sectors.
The app is expected to supplement skill development interventions of the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge by disseminating information about the courses being offered by the academy.
The multiple utility features of the app allow its users to access vast information pertaining to job openings, skill development opportunities.
Sources in IT Hub Khammam said the “first made-in-Khammam app” will go a long way in promoting skill and entrepreneurship development, employment generation and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, the mandate of the IT Hub.
