‘IT Hub Khammam’ mobile app launched

KHAMMAM

31 December 2020 22:08 IST

The ‘IT Hub Khammam’ mobile application was launched by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar at the IT Hub here on Thursday.

The new mobile app has been designed to connect the three stakeholders involved with the recently inaugurated IT Hub – the companies in IT Hub, the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and the job applicants, sources in the IT Hub said. It will provide a wide gamut of information pertaining to the TASK courses and job opportunities in a user-friendly manner. The mobile app, tailored specifically for youth, has multiple features to allow the users to upload their resumes, browse information about various courses of the TASK to upgrade their skills and explore job and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Collector R.V. Karnan, Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti and others were present.

Advertising

Advertising