IT firms told to use buses

The Cyberabad police on Saturday asked IT companies to engage buses to the maximum extent, following social distancing norms, to reduce the number of individual vehicles on the road.

With the State government permitting the IT/ ITES industry to operate with up to 33% work force, in red zones, including GHMC area, Commissioner of Police V. C. Sajjanar issued certain guidelines after a meeting with the heads of a few top companies.

Staggered timings

He suggested that the companies follow staggered timings (login between 7 am and 10 am and logout between 3 pm and 6pm) and asked them to issue authorisation letters for employees and cabs which should be utilised only for the purpose of travelling from home to office and back home. “Every employee must carry the authorisation letter along with ID card to commute to work,” he said.

Movements are strictly restricted during curfew hours (7pm to 6am) and the companies should ensure health, safety and hygiene measures as per the guidelines issued by the Health department.

Mr. Sajjanar said that two passengers besides driver were allowed in a car and no pillion rider on two-wheeler, while company-operated buses were limited to 50% occupancy.

‘No gatherings’

“Do not allow gathering of employees outside IT parks and campuses, which encourages street hawkers and other activities on roads. Strict action will be initiated if any violations are observed,” the Commissioner said, directing the companies not to operate the cafeteria until further notice.

Mr. Sajjanar said that no socialising or gathering of employees in common areas within the IT companies or IT parks would be allowed.