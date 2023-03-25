IT firm donates equipment to regional cancer hospital 

March 25, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

Digital engineering services company Cigniti Technologies has provided healthcare and critical medical equipment to the gynaecology facility at the Government MNJ Institute of Oncology, Regional Cancer Centre, Hyderabad.

ICU beds, ventilators, multi-channel monitors, infusion pumps, ultrasound portable, colposcope, air-conditioners for the room figured in the list of equipment the company donated as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Cigniti, which is collaborating with NGO Nirmaan Organization, said the assistance will help deliver better healthcare, minimise gynaecology referrals to private/tertiary hospitals and decrease the wait period for patients. With the support, the facility will be able to provide medical attention to at least 1,000 marginalised patients annually.

Senior-level executives from Cigniti, including Chief Delivery Officer Raghu Krovvidy, founder and CEO of Nirmaan Mayur Patnala and Dr. Jayalatha, Director of MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Hospital participated in the inauguration of the equipment.