ADVERTISEMENT

IT firm donates equipment to regional cancer hospital 

March 25, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

ICU beds, ventilators, multi-channel monitors, infusion pumps, ultrasound portable, colposcope, air-conditioners for the room figured in the list of equipment the company donated as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme

The Hindu Bureau

At least 1,000 marginalised patients annually are expected to benefit from the CSR initiative of the company. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Digital engineering services company Cigniti Technologies has provided healthcare and critical medical equipment to the gynaecology facility at the Government MNJ Institute of Oncology, Regional Cancer Centre, Hyderabad.

ICU beds, ventilators, multi-channel monitors, infusion pumps, ultrasound portable, colposcope, air-conditioners for the room figured in the list of equipment the company donated as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Cigniti, which is collaborating with NGO Nirmaan Organization, said the assistance will help deliver better healthcare, minimise gynaecology referrals to private/tertiary hospitals and decrease the wait period for patients. With the support, the facility will be able to provide medical attention to at least 1,000 marginalised patients annually.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior-level executives from Cigniti, including Chief Delivery Officer Raghu Krovvidy, founder and CEO of Nirmaan Mayur Patnala and Dr. Jayalatha, Director of MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Hospital participated in the inauguration of the equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US