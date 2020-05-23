IT employee diagnosed with COVID-19, source unknown

HYDERABAD

23 May 2020 22:08 IST

Nurse at Niloufer Hospital, domestic worker in Yakutpura on virus-positive list

Employee of a multinational IT giant, a domestic help, and a staff nurse of government hospital, along with their primary contacts, were among the 42 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday.

While 62 positives were listed on Friday, 19 of them were marked as migrants, including a few from outside the country, who entered the city recently after borders were opened.

In Chennareddy Nagar near Lalapet, an employee from a multinational company tested positive with no known source of infection. Sources say that he neither had a travel history nor did he frequently intermingle with any group. Tests have confirmed all three of his family members as COVID-positive.

In Yakutpura area, a domestic help tested positive, with symptoms such as fever. Surmise is that she had contracted it from her employers. Her primary contacts, including her husband, and daughter and son-in-law who stay at Malakpet, all tested positive.

They all have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital, sources said.

Primary contacts

A staff nurse reportedly working in Niloufer Hospital has tested positive too, and officials are yet to take a call on testing her primary contacts who are not showing any symptoms.

However, all are over 55 years of age, and one among them is on dialysis.

Besides, five persons from Jiyaguda, one from Karwan and four from Bholakpur, have also tested positive.

While several isolated cases have been discovered from other circles, officials say that their sources of infection remain mysterious, which clearly indicates community transmission or Stage-III of COVID-19 spread.