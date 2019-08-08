IT Dept. sets focus on network connectivity

The Information Technology Department has embarked upon putting in place an effective networking system in Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan as the shifting of the departments from the existing Secretariat got under way.

The department has taken up identification of spots where the Wi-Fi access points should be located to ensure seamless internet connectivity to the departments.

The new complex is likely to have an estimated 300 Wi-Fi access points as the department started efforts to establish internet connectivity to key departments -- including the General Administration, Finance, Home and Revenue -- that will be housed in the new premises.

The department, according to senior officials, is exploring options for shifting the existing data centre in the Secretariat to locations nearby. The premises of the Transport, Commercial Taxes and other offices are being examined to host the data centre and the network equipment would be shifted once the location is finalised.

Old data centre

The department proposed to replace the existing almost decade-old data centre with state of the art new facility and a project, designed with an estimated ₹ 15 crore, is awaiting the clearance of the State government.

The setting up of new data centre would result in de-commissioning of 80% of the existing systems other than the main server as they are based on old technologies.

Immediate requirement

“We have to create the necessary eco system for setting up the data centre and various aspects are being looked into for setting up the data centre on the lines of the State Data Centre located at Gachibowli,” a senior official told The Hindu.

But setting up the new facility would require at least a couple of months and hence, the department has focused attention on making arrangements to meet the immediate requirements of the departments that are shifting in the coming few days.