Hyderabad

IT-based solution to keep track of violators

The moment a vehicle crosses the 3-km limit, an alert is sent to police

Larsen & Toubro’s ‘smart world and communication’ unit has devised innovative IT-based solutions to help the city police and administrators keep track of the movement of people and vehicles during lockdown in the twin cities.

Using the existing Machine Learning-based automated number plate recognition system, vehicle locations are being monitored continuously so that the moment a vehicle crosses the three-kilometre limit allowed for buying essential commodities, an alert is sent to the police.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA)’s database has been integrated into the system to identify vehicle owners for issuing warnings.

More than 200 cameras have been deployed in key areas that are enabled with deep learning-based crowd formation analytics to send real-time alerts to the police command centre.

At least 1,000 such alerts have come to the police control room and has helped in dispersing the crowd through mobile patrol teams.

“We have been working with State governments to manage complex civic functions by seamlessly integrating various smart technologies to manage surveillance,” said the CEO and MD S.N. Subrahmanyan.

