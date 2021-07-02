‘Issue notice afresh over illegal structure’

High Court tells Adilabad municipal authorities

Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed Adilabad municipal authorities to issue a notice afresh to Munnuru Kapu Sangham which built shopping complex without permission in the land meant for boys hostel.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy made it clear that notice should be issued within a week. Further action must be initiated based on the reply of the respondents.

The bench found fault with the inadequate details mentioned in the earlier notice issued by Adilabad municipal authorities. A citizen filed a PIL petition alleging that a shopping complex was being built on the land belonging to boys’ hostel in Adilabad town.

The HC instructed the civic officials to serve notices to Munnuru Kapu Sangham seeking how the construction was undertaken without permission. Challenging the notices, the Sangham filed a writ petition. When both the matters came up for hearing on Wednesday, the bench expressed dissatisfaction over the municipalities stating that notices were being issued as per HC order without mentioning facts of the matter in detail.

When the government counsel informed the bench that notices were issued as per the court order, the CJ sought to know if the officials did not want to act in the matter without HC intervention. The bench observed that the manner in which the notices were issued suggested that the authorities were supporting the persons raising structures illegally.

Observing that the town planning section personnel were eyes and ears of the municipality, the CJ asked the government counsel why the former had failed to stall the illegal constructions on the boys’ hostel land. The matter was posted to July 28 for next hearing.

Tribal woman’s case

In a separate writ petition, senior counsel D. Prakash Reddy on Wednesday informed the bench that reports presented to the court by higher police officials in a matter involving a Sub-Inspector of Bhadradri Kothagudem raised several doubts. Mr. Reddy was appointed as Amicus Curiae by the HC which had taken up a letter written by a tribal woman Eshwaramma alleging that Mulakapalli SI was pressurising her family to gave up rights over their land.

The woman wrote the letter in 2019 to the Governor, who forwarded it to the HC. The letter was taken up as writ petition. Notices were issued to the State government and Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police. There were several contradictory points and information in the reports filed by the police officials, Mr. Reddy told the bench.

The CJ suggested to the senior counsel to present a report by collating the conflicting and contradictory points. The matter was posted to September 1 for next hearing.