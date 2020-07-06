Issue fresh notices to polluting industries: HC

Telangana High Court on Monday gave the liberty to the GHMC to issue notices afresh to industrial units causing pollution or violating other provisions of any law in Tatanagar and Shastripuram industrial areas.
The 20 writ petitions filed by different industry owners of these areas were declared as infructuous since the GHMC had already decided to recall the closure notices issued by it to all industrial units in Tatanagar and Shastripuram. Earlier, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan had directed the GHMC to close down all the industrial units in Tatanagar and Shastripuram which were responsible for polluting the environment by releasing wastage while hearing a PIL petition.
Following the HC directions, the GHMC issued notices to 345 industrial units to close them. Owners of these units moved the HC by filing writ petitions challenging the closure notices. The HC found that the GHMC presented before the court some reasons, but issued notices on different grounds to the industries. This had resulted in huge litigation with the industrial unit owners flooding the HC with writ petitions, the bench said. Hence, the bench suggested to the GHMC to review the notices it had issued, recall the same and issue fresh notices after examining each industrial unit.
The bench made it clear that fresh notices should not be issued till the entire COVID-19 had come down.
