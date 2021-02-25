Issue daily COVID bulletins: HC

Court tells govt. to file fresh status report on pandemic by March 18

Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to re-start from Friday the exercise of issuing COVID-19 related daily bulletins with details of infected and recovered persons.

Hearing a batch of PIL petitions on coronavirus related issues, a bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy ordered the government to present a fresh status report by March 18 on the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the State. The report should have details of the steps taken to contain resurgence of COVID-19 in different parts of the State.

Recently, the government had stopped issuing daily COVID bulletins following reduction in number of positive cases. The bench, however, felt that daily bulletins would help further assess the prevalence of the virus and the extent of spread. The CJ sought to know from Advocate General B.S. Prasad what steps the government had taken to check further surge in COVID cases.

Referring to newspaper reports that nearly 20% of people who participated in a bereavement function in Khammam district got infected by coronavirus, the CJ asked what measures were being taken to prevent recurrence of such instances.

The government had allowed opening up of malls, cinema halls and other places of public gathering. But it did not brief the court about the measures taken to contain spread of COVID from such places, the CJ said. The AG informed the court that, according to Public Health Director, 1,03,737 RT-PCR tests and 4,83,266 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the State from December 12, 2020 to January 25, 2021 .

The bench directed the government to take up sero-surveillance on COVID-19 on its own without depending on the Central government. This was important in the backdrop of the government’s decision to open up schools for classes VI and others and reports about second wave of coronavirus prevalence in the State.

Sero-surveillance should be taken up in all districts where fresh cases of COVID-19 positive cases went up. The bench also wanted the government to be cautious about instances of coronavirus positive persons entering the State from neighbouring States likes Karnataka and Maharashtra where there is a surge in COVID cases.

The bench instructed the government to take steps to check people contracting the virus due to migration. It also wanted the government to provide wide publicity to Centre’s vaccination programme. The pleas were posted to March 18 for next hearing.

HC directions

Re-start daily COVID bulletins .

File fresh status report on second wave of coronavirus.

Take up sero-surveillance in all districts where cases are going up.

Steps taken to check spread of COVID.