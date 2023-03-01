Israeli firm opens R&D facility, plans to ramp up hiring

March 01, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Israeli information security firm focused on identity management, CyberArk, has opened a new facility in Hyderabad.

This will be the company’s largest concentration of research and development resources outside of Israel and a key contributor to accelerating development and delivery of solutions focused on protecting organisations from cyberattacks, CyberArk said in a release on inauguration of the facility by Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Wednesday.

“I keep talking about large American companies having their centres outside of U.S. in Hyderabad. For the first time, we have an Israeli company come out of Israel and set up a large centre in Hyderabad,” Mr.Rama Rao said.

Underscoring the importance of cyber security, the Minister said Telangana government is the first State in the country to launch an exclusive cybersecurity policy. In association with the Cyber Security Council of India, it had established a cyber security centre of excellence here in 2018. “We also take pride that Telangana has more than 230 technology companies across wide spectrum of domains, who have their cybersecurity teams operating from Hyderabad,” he said.

CyberArk’s chief product officer Peretz Regev said opening of the R&D centre in India aligns with the company’s vision to deliver the most advanced identity security platform. “Our new facility in Hyderabad supports our commitment to providing innovative identity-centric cybersecurity solutions for organisations globally,” he said.

In addition to product management and R&D teams, the facility here houses the company’s CoE for marketing, as well as provides functions such as professional services and technical support. There are currently about 200 employees at the facility, with plans to increase the headcount, the Nasdaq-listed company said.