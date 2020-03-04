Isolation Ward exclusively for COVID-19 suspects opened in Karimnagar District HQ Hospital

KARIMNAGAR

04 March 2020

Authorities were prepared to tackle granite buyers from China, but none came, and local businessmen too put off their travel plans to that country

Following instructions of the State government, the District Medical and Health Department had opened an exclusive COVID-19 Isolation Ward in the District Headquarters Hospital here.

All geared up

The Special Isolation Ward with nine beds is fully equipped for the treatment of suspected COVID-19 patients. Authorities have deployed a pulmonologist, a physician, a staff nurse, ANMs and others at the ward with adequate drugs, N95 masks, and regular masks.

Earlier, authorities were instructed to focus on granite buyers visiting the district granite industry from China, isolate them from society, put them in an isolation ward, collect their blood samples, and allow them to move only after testing negative.

However, since the outbreak of COVID-19 in January this year, buyers from China have stopped visiting the district due to restrictions and local businessmen too have stopped going to China.

Locals demand relocation

However, the location of COVID-19 Isolation Ward adjoining the Mother and Child Health Centre (MCHC) on the premises had become a big cause of concern among the hospital pattients as well as the MCHC.

Though there is no incidence of COVID-19 suspect cases reported in the district, patients suggested the medical authorities relocate the ward to the town’s outskirts in LMD Colony, or to the Housing Board Colony.

