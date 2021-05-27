Isolation centres set up in over 262 Khammam GPs

12,848 persons with COVID-19 symptoms identified during fever survey in the dist.

To effectively break the chain of coronavirus transmission in rural areas, isolation centres were set up in more than 262 gram panchayats, which reported ten and above COVID-19 cases each, in the district so far.

Most of these isolation centres were set up in the gram panchayat and local school buildings with arrangements for free food and accommodation. In Penuballi and several other mandals, the isolation centres were established in the spacious buildings of private educational institutions. The move is intended to help those infected with coronavirus recover at the State-run isolation centres and access medical assistance besides preventing the spread of COVID-19 at the village-level. Though the isolation facilities were being mostly utilised by those who don’t have separate rooms for self-quarantine at their homes, the field level health functionaries are motivating all the COVID-19 infected persons to stay in the isolation centres in their respective villages. According to sources, nearly 12,848 persons with COVID-19 symptoms were identified during the fever survey in the district so far. Home kits containing medicines were distributed to the persons identified with fever and other COVID-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, Collector R V Karnan along with Palair MLA K Upender Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated a COVID isolation centre at the Primary Health Centre in Tirumalayapalem.

As many as 20 oxygen supported beds and all the required medicines have been made available at the isolation centre.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr B Malathi, Tirumalayapalem sarpanch K Venkanna and others were present.