Isolation centre opened at Kondapur hospital

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar on Monday inaugurated a COVID-19 isolation centre at the Government Hospital, Kondapur. The centre was set up by PepsiCo Company in a bid to upgrade medical facilities in the hospital.

“The district hospital has been doing a great job in providing medical facilities to the patients and I would like to congratulate each one of them for being helpful and supportive during these tough times,” he said, while interacting with the media personnel after the inauguration.

PepsiCo donated 15 beds for COVID patients along with relief materials like oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators as part of their CSR activity.

Mr. Sajjanar further urged the people to come forward and help people in need.