Islamic scholar Mufti Azeemuddin no more

Hyderabad

10 April 2021 01:18 IST

Noted Islamic scholar, and head mufti of the Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia, Mufti Mohammed Azeemuddin, passed away on Friday after a brief illness. He was 84.

Mufti Azeemuddin was with the Islamic seminary for several decades, and was widely respected for his knowledge of the Islamic scriptures.

The funeral prayers will be offered at the Jamia Nizamia mosque at 1.15 pm on Saturday, and the burial will be at Dargah Shujauddin Quadri graveyard in Eidi Bazaar after prayers.

