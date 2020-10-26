ISB’s programme ranked 1st in India

Globally at 53rd, as per Financial Times 2020 EMBA rankings

The PGPMAX (Post-Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives) offered by the Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked as number one in India and 53rd globally in the Financial Times 2020 EMBA rankings released on Monday.

A release from ISB, announcing this, said the PGPMAX is a 15-month global executive MBA-level programme for senior executives and business owners with a minimum of 10 years of experience. The ranking reaffirms ISB’s leadership in management education, it said.

Dean Rajendra Srivastava said “the rankings not just highlight the relevance of the PGPMAX programme but also the importance of an Executive MBA for working professionals. It becomes more critical for the experienced executives to equip and brace themselves up to be ahead of the curve with the current circumstances. The need of the hour is to reinvent and gear up to meet uncertainties and looming challenges.”

According to the release, ISB Alumni from PGPMAX Class of 2017 were surveyed for this year’s ranking. This assessment has brought forth some other interesting findings such as PGPMAX being ranked 11th in the standalone programme category in Asia. The school is ranked 12th globally in terms of salary today (average alumni salaries three years after graduation). The salary increase is measured based on the average difference in alumni salary between their salary before the EMBA and now. The PGPMAX programme is ranked 28th globally for work experience of its students.