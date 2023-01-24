HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

ISB’s Institute of Data Science, TSRTC to collaborate

January 24, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Taking a new road: TSRTC vice-chairman and MD V.C. Sajjanar and ISB Dean Madan Pillutla at the MoU signing. 

Taking a new road: TSRTC vice-chairman and MD V.C. Sajjanar and ISB Dean Madan Pillutla at the MoU signing.  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The ISB Institute of Data Science (IIDS) and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), on Tuesday, entered into a memorandum of understanding to work jointly in several areas pertaining to public transport.

IIDS Executive Director Manish Gangwar and TSRTC Chief Engineer (IT) M. Rajasekhar signed the MoU at the ISB campus here in the presence of RTC vice-chairman and MD V.C. Sajjanar and the business school’s dean Madan Pillutla.

Mr. Sajjanar hoped the MoU would go a long way in route rationalisation and profit maximisation of TSRTC as also become a role model for other transport corporations. He stressed the need to promote public transport for addressing the challenges of the environment and other related issues, ISB said in a release.

Mr. Pillutla said that ISB was happy to join hands with TSRTC in the latter’s efforts to become a citizen-centric and service-oriented corporation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.