ISB, University of Sydney Business School sign MoU

HYDERABAD

09 June 2021 20:34 IST

The Indian School of Business (ISB) and the University of Sydney Business School (USBS) have entered into an MoU to promote research collaborations, academic exchange and student mobility.

A dual master’s degree, to be delivered both at the University of Sydney and ISB, executive education programmes as well doctoral student mobility and co-supervision figure in the joint initiatives planned as part of the five-year partnership launched formally at a webinar on Wednesday.

ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava said the comprehensive partnership with the USBS will usher in new insights based on multidisciplinary research.

It is ISB’s first such comprehensive partnership with an Australian school in the business and management field. Cooperation between the two schools will be explored in academic research, doctoral research, coursework education, corporate engagement and in contributing to policy development in and for a post-COVID world, a release from ISB said.

Dean of USBS Greg Whitwell said “in the face of what seems an increasingly divided world since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must seize opportunities to deepen our partnerships with international institutions.”

Brett Galt-Smith, Counsellor (Education and Research) at Australian High Commission, New Delhi, told the webinar that the partnership fits very well with India-Australia bilateral ties. He underlined how India’s new National Education Policy will go a long way in internationalisation of education and bring in more value to the educational set-up, the release said.

First Secretary, Press Information and Culture at High Commission of India in Canberra, Ruchika Jain, addressed the programme.