ISB to help Railways on digital freight operations info

Indian Railways will be collaborating with the Indian School of Business (ISB) for a study on ‘An Integrated Coal-Freight Optimisation Model to increase Network Throughput’. A letter of acceptance was exchanged between the SCR’s principal chief operations manager Shiva Prasad and ISB deputy dean Milind Sohoni in the presence of GM Gajanan Mallya on Tuesday.
Coal occupies predominant share in the freight basket of Indian Railways, but the transportation of the commodity also happens through some of the most saturated sections so the proposed ‘Freight Operations Information System (FOIS)’ can be effectively utilised both for the demand estimation as well as to develop a model to supply the rakes to meet the needs of the industry, said Mr. Mallya.
ISB’s scientific analyses will explore new avenues for railways in improving the freight traffic and it looks forward to delivering good optimisation model which results in meeting demand supply variation effectively and enhances overall performance of network, said Prof. Sohoni. ISB had tied up with IR for imparting training to railway officials in enhancing managerial skills and recently signed a pact to set up a ‘Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics’ at Secunderabad, a press release said.
