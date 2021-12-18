ISB to develop curriculum of 4 skilling programmes

Inks MoU with SBTET on strengthening employability skills of undergraduate students

Indian School of Business (ISB) and the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, on Friday entered into a MoU for strengthening employability skills of undergraduate students.

As part of the MoU, the B-school will develop and deliver curriculum of four skilling programmes — Business Literacy, Behavioural Skills, Digital Literacy and Entrepreneurial Literacy — in its Learning Management System platform as asynchronous recorded sessions by expert faculty. SBTET will deploy the programmes for undergraduate students. On completion of the course, ISB and SBTET would jointly award certificates to students.

Deputy dean of ISB Deepa Mani and SBTET secretary C.Srinath signed the MoU here on Friday in the presence of Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao, Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal and ISB dean Madan Pillutla.

The collaboration will give students of Telangana an opportunity to become more employable and future-ready, Mr.Mittal said. Ms.Mani said “the need of the hour is to stay ahead of the curve and explore new and uncharted terrains. This can be achieved by taking advantage of the latest and emerging courses and modules offered by the government”.