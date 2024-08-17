GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISB, Telangana government collaborate for healthcare management programme

Published - August 17, 2024 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian School of Business (ISB), in collaboration with the Government of Telangana, has introduced a new Healthcare Management Programme specifically designed for senior leaders within the Commissioner of Health, Medical and Family Welfare department.

The one-year programme, created by the ISB Max Institute of Healthcare Management and delivered through ISB Executive Education, seeks to strengthen leadership and managerial skills, ultimately enhancing the management of public health institutions across the State.

Spanning nine sessions held at the ISB Hyderabad campus, the programme will equip participants with advanced expertise in healthcare management, foster innovation, and significantly improve public health delivery systems throughout Telangana. Tailored to address the dynamic needs of the healthcare sector, the programme highlights leadership development and managerial skills that will drive meaningful transformation in the administration of public health institutions and elevate citizen-centric services, according to a release.

“Public health is a cornerstone of Telangana’s development agenda, and we are proud to be recognised as one of the leading States in delivering outstanding healthcare services. With a strong foundation laid in 2022, our new healthcare programme in partnership with ISB extends our commitment to excellence. We aim to set an example in driving innovation and excellence in health management and will continue to pursue transformative and pioneering initiatives,” said R.V. Karnan, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare.

