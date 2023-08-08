ISB signs knowledge partnership MoU with Goa

August 08, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharti Institute of Public Policy of the Indian School of Business (ISB) signed an MoU with the Goa government on Tuesday to commence a knowledge partnership, with focus on evidence-based policy formulation and impact in the State.

As a knowledge partner, the institute will facilitate furthering of the State government’s objectives to improve social and economic prosperity indicators through evidence-based public policy interventions, capacity-building workshops and citizen-centric governance-based initiatives, ISB said on the MoU that was signed in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant by Director, Directorate of Planning, Statistics & Evaluation of Goa Vijay B. Saxena and Executive Director of Bharti Institute of Public Policy Ashwini Chhatre in Panaji.

Bharti Institute will collaborate with the Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development to conduct workshops for officials of State services. It will also develop Goa Open Data Portal in collaboration with the State’s Department of Information Technology, coordinate activities across departments and agencies in the State to attract private investment and support in enabling required framework of secure forest tenure, building women-led and community-owned enterprises, delivering digital and mechanical interventions for efficiency and scale, besides providing market linkage.

Launch of a Legislative Support Programme and work with the Goa Department of Education, Higher Education and Technical Education are among the facets of the partnership, the B-school said.