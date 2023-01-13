ADVERTISEMENT

ISB, SCSC to collaborate on cyber security

January 13, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad police DCP - Crimes Kalmeshwar Shingenavar and ISB Institute of Data Science executive director Manish Gangwar after signing the MoU.  

The Indian School of Business (ISB) and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Thursday entered into an MoU to collaborate for strengthening cyber security.

The MoU is intended to undertake joint research, publish reports on policy practices, create projects for the business school’s AMPBA students and hold programmes that bring together academia, government, policy and industry, the ISB said in a release.

Cyberabad Police DCP - Crimes Kalmeshwar Shingenavar and ISB Institute of Data Science executive director Manish Gangwar signed the MoU in the presence of ISB dean Madan Pillutla.

The SCSC is a collaboration between Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and IT industry for promoting safety and security in the IT corridor.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner is the honorary chairman of the Council. Mr. Shingenavar said he hoped the partnership with ISB will help in better policy formulation and enforcement to prevent cybercrime.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
