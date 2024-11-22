ISB receives CSR gift of ₹`30 crore from Ramoji Foundation

Indian School of Business (ISB) has received a CSR gift of ₹30 crore from the Ramoji Foundation towards aiding infrastructure development at the B-school’s Hyderabad campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funds will support construction of a 430-seater auditorium as part of the upcoming executive centre. On completion, the facility will boost the capacity to host international conferences, research seminars, distinguished lectures and other prominent academic events, ISB stated through a press release on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

“This gift helps us honour Ramoji Rao’s memory by aiding the ISB in further developing world-class facilities, including an auditorium that will be a focal point for academic deliberations and exchange of knowledge. We believe this will help facilitate a stronger economy and a world-class Bharat...” Ramoji Foundation Trustee Ch. Kiron said. Media baron and entrepreneur Ramoji Rao passed away in June this year.

Chairperson of the ISB Board Harish Manwani and Dean of the B-school Madan Pillutla thanked the foundation

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.