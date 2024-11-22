ADVERTISEMENT

ISB receives CSR gift of ₹`30 crore from Ramoji Foundation

Published - November 22, 2024 01:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Ramoji Foundation Trustee Ch. Kiron and ISB Executive Board Chairperson Harish Manwani exchange MoU documents in the presence of MCFPL MD Sailaja Kiron and ISB Dean Madan Pillutla and Senior Director – Advancement DNV Kumara Guru. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Indian School of Business (ISB) has received a CSR gift of ₹30 crore from the Ramoji Foundation towards aiding infrastructure development at the B-school’s Hyderabad campus.

The funds will support construction of a 430-seater auditorium as part of the upcoming executive centre. On completion, the facility will boost the capacity to host international conferences, research seminars, distinguished lectures and other prominent academic events, ISB stated through a press release on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

“This gift helps us honour Ramoji Rao’s memory by aiding the ISB in further developing world-class facilities, including an auditorium that will be a focal point for academic deliberations and exchange of knowledge. We believe this will help facilitate a stronger economy and a world-class Bharat...” Ramoji Foundation Trustee Ch. Kiron said. Media baron and entrepreneur Ramoji Rao passed away in June this year.

Chairperson of the ISB Board Harish Manwani and Dean of the B-school Madan Pillutla thanked the foundation

