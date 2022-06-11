ISB, NSDC join hands to focus on skilling

The Indian School of Business (ISB) and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) have entered into a memorandum of understanding aimed at forging a knowledge partnership as well as building and enabling a thriving skilling ecosystem in the country.

Joint research around labour markets, identifying and benchmarking skilling needs across occupations and sectors, enabling digital delivery of courses and capacity building of managers, teachers, trainers and grassroot leaders in the skilling and education segment will be some of the components of their joint work. ISB Deputy Dean – Digital Initiatives and Executive Education Deepa Mani and NSDC Chief Operating Officer Ved Mani Tiwari signed the MoU, the B-School said in a release on Friday.

ISB in consultation with NSDC will drive design and delivery of online (jointly certified) training programmes; co-creation of research collateral; a digital learning ecosystem; sectoral assessments; entrepreneurship development initiatives and capacity building. “Our collaborative efforts will include co-creation and development of research collateral, sectoral needs assessment and the launch of aligned skilling initiatives at scale,” Ms. Mani said.

UK Minister visit

ISB, in another release, said UK Minister of State Nigel Adams visited its Hyderabad campus on Friday. He was accompanied by British High Commissioner Alex Ellis and British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Andrew Fleming.

The Minister and his delegation interacted with students and entrepreneurs associated with I-Venture@ISB. He said the UK looks forward to building on the shared heritage and exploring new areas of partnerships covering manufacturing, engineering, energy, tech sector and climate change.