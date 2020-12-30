ISB new dean named, to take over on July 1

The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Madan Pillutla as the next dean.

A renowned management academic, currently professor of Organisational Behaviour at London Business School (LBS) and a visiting faculty member at ISB since its founding, Mr.Pillutla will succeed Rajendra Srivastava. He will formally take over as dean on July 1, a release said.

Chairperson of ISB Executive Board Harish Manwani said “in Madan, we are fortunate to find the combination of academic excellence, deep administrative expertise and importantly, someone who is familiar with the unique culture of ISB”.

On his appointment, Mr.Pillutla said, “It is a privilege to be selected as the dean... particularly special to lead an institution that I have been associated with since its inception. As business education transforms globally and in India, I am excited about the opportunities for ISB to set new benchmarks for others to follow.”

Mr.Srivastava will transition into a faculty role as Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and Innovation over next few months.