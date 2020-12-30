ISB new dean named, to take over on July 1

The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Madan Pillutla as the next dean.
A renowned management academic, currently professor of Organisational Behaviour at London Business School (LBS) and a visiting faculty member at ISB since its founding, Mr.Pillutla will succeed Rajendra Srivastava. He will formally take over as dean on July 1, a release said.
Chairperson of ISB Executive Board Harish Manwani said “in Madan, we are fortunate to find the combination of academic excellence, deep administrative expertise and importantly, someone who is familiar with the unique culture of ISB”.
On his appointment, Mr.Pillutla said, “It is a privilege to be selected as the dean... particularly special to lead an institution that I have been associated with since its inception. As business education transforms globally and in India, I am excited about the opportunities for ISB to set new benchmarks for others to follow.”
Mr.Srivastava will transition into a faculty role as Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and Innovation over next few months.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath