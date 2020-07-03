ISB increased student job offers by 50%

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has increased student job offers by over 50% while the faculty strength has been doubled, bringing stability to its global programme delivery capabilities since Prof. Rajendra Srivastava took over as its Dean.
Prof. Srivastava, who will be retiring on December 31 this year, ensured that ISB was now one of the few schools in Asia, and certainly the youngest in the world, with the “triple crown” accreditation by AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA – the accrediting agencies, according to an ISB release.
He also enhanced the Post Graduate Programme portfolio by introducing new programmes including the PGPpro for working professionals in four cities across the nation. Dr. Srivastava, who is now in the USA, shared a mail with the faculty and staff, saying he would be transitioning to research and teaching as Novartis Chair in Marketing Strategy and Innovation. He would continue with his work on Business Model Innovation and Organisational Transformation.
At the same time, he would be available to the Executive Board and the school to assist during the transition period for the dean search process. Prof. Srivastava, with an experience of over 40 years as an academic and administrator, was Deputy President of Academic Affairs at Singapore Management University before joining the ISB.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath