ISB increased student job offers by 50%

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has increased student job offers by over 50% while the faculty strength has been doubled, bringing stability to its global programme delivery capabilities since Prof. Rajendra Srivastava took over as its Dean.

Prof. Srivastava, who will be retiring on December 31 this year, ensured that ISB was now one of the few schools in Asia, and certainly the youngest in the world, with the “triple crown” accreditation by AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA – the accrediting agencies, according to an ISB release.

He also enhanced the Post Graduate Programme portfolio by introducing new programmes including the PGPpro for working professionals in four cities across the nation. Dr. Srivastava, who is now in the USA, shared a mail with the faculty and staff, saying he would be transitioning to research and teaching as Novartis Chair in Marketing Strategy and Innovation. He would continue with his work on Business Model Innovation and Organisational Transformation.

At the same time, he would be available to the Executive Board and the school to assist during the transition period for the dean search process. Prof. Srivastava, with an experience of over 40 years as an academic and administrator, was Deputy President of Academic Affairs at Singapore Management University before joining the ISB.