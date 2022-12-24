ADVERTISEMENT

ISB hosts meet on sustainable forest economy

December 24, 2022 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The event saw the participation of more than 150 key representatives from the government, forest-based communities, industry, etc.

The Hindu Bureau

Indian School of Business (ISB) in partnership with the Society for Rural, Urban & Tribal Initiative (SRUTI), and Vasundhara, hosted a two-day learning exchange on strengthening and building a robust and sustainable forest economy.

The event saw the participation of more than 150 key representatives from the government, forest-based communities, industry, academia and research, civil society organisations and NGOs, who interacted, deliberated and networked to collaborate towards building a sustainable forest economy that will benefit people, ISB said in a release on Friday.

