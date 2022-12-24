  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISB hosts meet on sustainable forest economy

The event saw the participation of more than 150 key representatives from the government, forest-based communities, industry, etc.

December 24, 2022 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Indian School of Business (ISB) in partnership with the Society for Rural, Urban & Tribal Initiative (SRUTI), and Vasundhara, hosted a two-day learning exchange on strengthening and building a robust and sustainable forest economy.

The event saw the participation of more than 150 key representatives from the government, forest-based communities, industry, academia and research, civil society organisations and NGOs, who interacted, deliberated and networked to collaborate towards building a sustainable forest economy that will benefit people, ISB said in a release on Friday.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.