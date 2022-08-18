ISB hosts conversation with Mastercard CEO

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 18, 2022 22:36 IST

The Indian School of Business (ISB) hosted on Thursday a conversation between Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach and its Professor of Finance and former Chief Economic Adviser to the Centre Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

The conversation brought to the fore some interesting and enriching insights on global economy, creation of a digital economy and the role of financial services and institutions, ISB said in a release. The programme marked the launch of ISB Leadership Summit 2022, which will be held on September 24 with ‘Prism of Possibilities’ as its theme.

