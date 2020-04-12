ISB holds e-graduation ceremony

An online graduation ceremony for over 880 PGP (post graduate programme) students of its Hyderabad and Mohali campuses was organised on Saturday by the Indian School of Business (ISB).

In light of the unprecedented global crisis, triggered by COVID-19, and to stay connected with the students, ISB as a stop-gap arrangement organised the online graduation ceremony, which in turn will facilitate their induction into the ISB’s alumni fraternity. Once the situation comes under control, a full-fledged physical graduation ceremony would be organised on both its Hyderabad and Mohali campus, where students of PGP class of 2020 will formally receive their certificates and awards, a release from the institute said.

Addressing the students over webinar from Singapore, Chairman of ISB Executive Board Harish Manwani underlined that the need of the hour was to focus on converting the current global crisis into new opportunities. Students and the young minds should look out-of-the box and develop new business models which are in sync with the current realities, he said.

On the occasion, ISB dean Rajendra Srivastava said “in days to come realignments and re-configurations of our business priorities will soon become a reality and we should be well equipped to take forward this imperative. We should now look beyond economics and focus on designing new paradigms and growth trajectories”. Also, he asked students and alumni groups to come forward and help society in whatever ways they can.

Senior associate dean, Academic Programmes, Ramabhadran S. Thirumalai informed that over 96% of the students have accepted job offers.