ISB gets new Dean

Indian School of Business (ISB) on Thursday said Madan Pillutla has assumed charge as its Dean.

An acclaimed management thought leader on organisational behaviour with many research papers and publications to his credit, he was named as the Dean in December. He took over formally on July 1 from Rajendra Srivastava, who has completed his term as Dean and will continue to be at ISB as the Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and Innovation.

A release from ISB said Mr. Pillutla has been associated with the business school from the early days of its inception and involved in shaping up the programmes and curriculum. He has held several leadership positions in the years that he has been at the London Business School. “I am delighted to have this opportunity... look forward to working with the Executive Board, faculty, staff, students and alumni at ISB, our associate schools, government and industry,” he said on assuming office as the Dean.